Adorable Adoptables: Seeing Spots

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Spots

Hello, my name is Spots and I’m the only animal up for adoption at the Green River Animal Shelter. I’m a one year old Border Collie who would love an active family. I just recently came to the shelter so they are still learning about me. They do know that I am great with kids and I love to please people. I just want to be where ever you are and spend time with my people.

I already know all my basic commands, plus I can spin, lay down, and roll over. I haven’t met any cats or other dogs yet but the shelter can help me test how I act around them if needed. I can not be around any chickens! I was surrendered because I killed one, so I need a home with zero chickens near me.

I am already crate trained, spayed, and up to date on my vaccines. If you want to help me find my perfect forever home, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions