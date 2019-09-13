Adorable Adoptables: Slim, Frank and Max

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter at 850 W. Center Street in Rock Springs. You know you want one of these precious animals.

SLIM THE DOG

Hi there! My name is Slim. I’m about 7-year-old pit bull mix and I have been at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter since May. I’m a really friendly guy too!. I love other dogs, and I’m pretty good around most cats too. But I’m really at my best around kids! I love people of all ages, and I’m up-to-date with all of my vaccinations too. I’m just looking for a nice home and family to come and get me! I can’t wait to meet you, so please come by and say hi!

FRANK THE CAT

Hello! My name is Frank, and I have been at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter for only about a week. I’m a medium-haired tabby and really friendly with people and other animals. Especially cats! You’ll find me really good-natured and easy to be around. I haven’t had my shots yet, so I will need to be vetted. But if you come and take me home, I will be your best friend!

MAX THE DOG

Howdy! My name is Max. I’m only 1-year-old, and I have been at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter for about a month. I’m a chihuahua mix with a lot of energy, and I love to play! I’m great around other dogs, cats and I love kids. I’m also fixed and have all of my shots too. If you adopt me, I will be your family’s best friend! Now I’m just looking for a new home. I can’t wait to meet you!

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

How to Adopt

Call the Rock Springs Animal Shelter at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

