Adorable Adoptables: Smokey, Marmalade, Tessa

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Smokey

Hi there my name is Smokey and I’m eight years old and a foster. I do well in my foster home with dogs and other cats, but I do have my boundaries. I am on thyroid medication that I have to be on for the rest of my life. I need a family that knows about cats with medical issues.

I would love to find a forever home that can take care of my medical needs and love me unconditionally. Please call Red Desert Humane Society and set up an appointment to meet me.

Meet Marmalade

Hello there I’m Marmalade and I’m about one year old. Not to much is known about me, but I’m a big sweetie. I’m a little shy at first, but that quickly goes away and I will demand non-stop cuddles. I do well with the other cats in the shelter, but I haven’t met any dogs yet.

If you can help me find a forever home where I can cuddle my humans all day long, come visit me at Red Desert Humane Society.

Meet Tessa

Hi there my name is Tessa and I’m a fluffy, bold, and sassy senior cat. I have a big personality and a bigger love for people. I thrive on human affection and soak up all the love, so a home where I’m the only cat animal there is ideal. I don’t do so well with children, so an adult only home is a must. I’m a natural explorer and will try to sneak out of the house if given the chance.

If your looking for a cat with a larger than life personality and the star of her own show, come visit me at Red Desert Humane Society.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions