Adorable Adoptables: Soffie, Samantha, & Alex

Soffie the Cat

Hey! I’m Soffie, a 9-month-old short-haired kitten. I’m a sweet girl who gets along great with other cats and kids. Plus, I’m super cute! I’m house-broken and current on my rabies shots. I’m energetic and love to play. I also enjoy attention and lots of petting. I’m very loveable and I can’t wait to give all my love to you.

Samantha the Cat

Hi there! I’m Samantha, an adult female cat. I’m very friendly and get along great with other animals and all people. I’m just a sweetheart who loves lots of attention, and I’m a pretty girl on top of that. I can’t wait to meet you!

Alex the Cat

Hello! I’m Alex, a 3-year-old long-haired female cat. I’m super friendly and super sweet. Pet me and I’m all yours. I enjoy petting, cuddling, and attention of all kinds. I’m also a very chill girl and would love to sleep all day– preferably on your lap. Friendly, beautiful, and I’m litter box trained. What more could you ask for?

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

