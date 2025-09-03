Adorable Adoptables: Stormfly, Ruffnut, Zuri, and Winchester

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Stormfly and Ruffnut

We’re Stormfly and Ruffnut, and we’re little whirlwinds of fluff and fun! Our names come from some super brave dragons and dragon trainers, and we like to think we’re just as bold and adventurous, even though we’re still tiny.

We love to play! Chasing toys, climbing everything, and zipping around like we have wings is our favorite. When we’re all tuckered out, there’s nothing better than snuggling up in a little ball and purring ourselves to sleep. We’re full of charm and curiosity, and we can’t wait to find our forever home. Come meet us today! We bet we’ll fly straight into your heart.

Meet Zuri

Woof! My name is Zuri, and I’m a young lady with a heart full of zoomies and a tail that never stops wagging! This shelter is okay, and the people here are kind, but what I truly yearn for is a forever home where I can blossom. I dream of a place where I can run and play until my paws ache, and cozy evenings spent cuddling up with my very own humans, feeling safe and loved. I get along great with other pups here at the shelter, and I’m always eager to make new friends, so if you have another furry companion, I’d absolutely love to meet them! I’m ready to move right in and become the newest member of your family! I’m already spayed and caught up on my vaccines.

Please, oh please, won’t you consider meeting me? Just come for a visit, and I promise to greet you with the biggest, happiest wags and a heart full of hope. I believe I can bring so much joy, laughter, and boundless energy into your life. I’m waiting for that special someone to give me the chance to show them how much love I have to give.

Meet Winchester

My heart aches to find my forever home, as this is my second time at animal control. I waited more than 120 long, lonely days for a family to call my own the first time I was here. I’m desperately hoping this time it won’t take too long.

So let’s start again. Hi, my name is Winchester and I am a potato. A big, lovable spud just waiting for a good belly rub. But don’t let my appearance fool you! Seriously, I could chase a ball all day long. My age and my weight don’t slow me down one bit when there’s a game of fetch to be played. The wonderful people here at the shelter often tell me, I’m overflowing with love, and all I want is to find a family with a heart big enough to accept every ounce of it.

I do sometimes forget just how big I am, especially when I get excited, so I’d probably do best in a home with older children who understand a playful, large dog. My deepest desire is to curl up with my very own family and to know the warmth and security of a loving home. Please, please, I’m begging you, come and meet me soon. I can’t bear the thought of waiting over 100 days again before finding my forever family. My heart truly aches for a home of my own.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

