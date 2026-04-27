Adorable Adoptables: Strawberry Jam and Cheddar Jack, Hallie, and Phoebe

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs and Green River Animal Shelters. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Strawberry Jam and Cheddar Jack
Prepare for trouble, and make it double! We are a pair of bonded cats named Strawberry Jam (SJ), and Cheddar Jack (CJ). We came from a home with 20 other cats, but we formed a bond so close we have to be adopted together. We are the sweetest pair of cats you’ve ever seen and love to share human attention together.
CJ is neutered and SJ is spayed, they are both have their front claws removed, and both are up to date on their vaccines. If you want a loving, bonded pair of cats, come visit us at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.
Hallie
Hi there, I’m Hallie! I’m a two-year-old girl ready for a loving home. The shelter didn’t know much about my past life, but they do know that I’m a love bug. Besides loving all forms of affection, I love to play with my toys and eat lots of treats.
I’m spayed, vaccinated and will be microchipped. If you’re looking for a companion with limitless love to give, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Phoebe
Hello again, I’m Phoebe and I’m the only dog available for adoption at the Green River Animal Shelter. I’m a senior pitbull terrier mix, but you would never know my age by the way I act. I will sit, lay down, do great on a leash and will snuggle with you all day long. When I’m not snuggling, I love to play with squeaky toys until I need a nap. I do well with children and cats. The shelter was told I don’t do well with other unspayed females, but I do well with any other dogs.
If you want to help a sweet senior dog with a lively personality, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter or Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 or Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions