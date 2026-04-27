Adorable Adoptables: Strawberry Jam and Cheddar Jack, Hallie, and Phoebe

Strawberry Jam and Cheddar Jack

Prepare for trouble, and make it double! We are a pair of bonded cats named Strawberry Jam (SJ), and Cheddar Jack (CJ). We came from a home with 20 other cats, but we formed a bond so close we have to be adopted together. We are the sweetest pair of cats you’ve ever seen and love to share human attention together.

CJ is neutered and SJ is spayed, they are both have their front claws removed, and both are up to date on their vaccines. If you want a loving, bonded pair of cats, come visit us at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.