Adorable Adoptables: SweetPea, Duke, Merle

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet SweetPea

Hi there! My name is SweetPea and I’m hoping someone will take me home and make my love theirs forever. I’m about one year old and sill curious about the world around me. I do know that I love people and other dogs. All I want to do is play with them and have a great time. If I ever get tired from playing, I love snuggling up and taking a nice long nap.

If your looking for a dog with a loving, playful personalty, come visit SweetPea at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help her find her forever home.

Meet Duke

Hello there, my name is Duke and I came with my best friend Merle after a family tragedy. I’m nine years old, but I still have lots of love left to give. I have a gentle soul and would do best in a calm home with other children and no small animals. I just want a peaceful retirement in a home where I can feel safe, love, and part of a family again.

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I’m housebroken, neutered, and fully vaccinated and ready for a family to give me the happy ending I deserve. Come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help an old pup find his forever home.

Meet Merle

Well hello there, I’m Merle and I came to the shelter with my best friend Duke. I’m a senior dog and a little shy at first, but after I get to know you, I’m a truly sweet and loving companion. Like my BFF Duke, I just want a nice family to adopted me so I can live out my golden years in peace.

I’m already neutered, housebroken and up to date on all my shots. If you want a dog with a calm, loving aura, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Shelter at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions