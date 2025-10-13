Adorable Adoptables: Teddy, Triple H, and Rocky

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Teddy

Hi there my name is Teddy and I’m a one year old puppy that loves to play! I would love an active home with humans that take me on lots of adventures. I have a soft spot for treats and will do anything for a snack

My dream home is to live with someone who knows about huskies and their needs. I’m not the best at sharing so someone will have to teach me. I’m great with other dogs and kids but I haven’t met any cats yet. Come meet me in person at the Rock Springs and see the big teddy bear I am.

Meet Triple H

Hello there, my name is Triple H and I’ll wrestle my way into your heart. I grew up on the streets and I would love nothing more than spending my days cuddling with someone. Like any good cat, I also love treats and expect at least one a day.

My dream home is with a family that will love me unconditionally. I’m a little shy at first but after a few minutes I’ll warm up and never leave your side. Come visit me in Rock Springs and let me show you my moves.

Meet Rocky

Hello, my name is Rocky and I’m a one year old Rottweiler mix. Don’t let my big size fool you, I’m a big softie with humans. I’m not good with cats or small dogs. I’m a very big dog so I would love a home with space to accommodate me.

I love treats and hanging out on the couch. Don’t let my big size intimidate you, come visit me in Rock Springs and see how sweet I am.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.