Adorable Adoptables: Tessa, Raggs, Vera

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Tessa

Hi there! My name is Tessa and I’m a fluffy, bold, and sassy senior cat. I have a big personality and a bigger love for people. I thrive on human affection and soak up all the love, so a home where I’m the only animal there is ideal. I don’t do so well with children, so an adult-only home is a must. I’m a natural explorer and will try to sneak out of the house if given the chance.

If your looking for a cat with a larger than life personality and the star of her own show, come visit me at Red Desert Humane Society.

Meet Raggs

Hello there, my name is Raggs and I’m a very gentle two-year-old boy. I’m shy at first, but once I get to know you, I enjoy getting as much attention as possible. I’m currently residing in the community cat room with three other cats. I get along with them well, but I mostly keep to myself. When a human comes in, I will head bump my roommates and come in for some affection.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I’m up to date on all my vaccines and neutered. If you want to be a part of my rags to riches story, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.

Meet Vera

Well hello there, I’m Vera and I’m about two years old. I enjoy my independence most of the time, but I like human affection too. I’m quite the talker and will talk to you about my day. I’m currently in the community cat room and get along with my roommates, but I’ll let them know when they are too close.

I’m already spayed and up to date on all my shots. If you want a cat with a perfect balance of independence and needy, come help me find my forever home at the Red Desert Humane Society.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions