Adorable Adoptables: The Candy Litter, Duke, Sarge

Candy Litter

Hi there, we are the Candy Litter, a group of nine 10 month old puppies. Our mom was saved from a shelter down south and now we are ready for a home of our own. The Humane Society thinks we will be a least 50 pounds when we are fully grown up. Our mom is around 75 pounds and we don’t know what breed the dad was.

We all have age appropriate vaccines and are ready to be adopted. If you want a little sugar rush, come visit us at the animal shelter and help us find our forever homes.