Adorable Adoptables: The Candy Litter, Duke, Sarge

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Candy Litter
Hi there, we are the Candy Litter, a group of nine 10 month old puppies. Our mom was saved from a shelter down south and now we are ready for a home of our own. The Humane Society thinks we will be a least 50 pounds when we are fully grown up. Our mom is around 75 pounds and we don’t know what breed the dad was.
We all have age appropriate vaccines and are ready to be adopted. If you want a little sugar rush, come visit us at the animal shelter and help us find our forever homes.
Duke
Hi there! I’m Duke, a nine year old boy who loves talking. I got a very spunky personality and will hold a great conversation with you. I live for playing a good game of fetch with my humans. Weather its a tennis ball, frisbee or even just a stick, I’m ready to show you my expert retrieval skills.
I still have a lot of pep in my step at nine years old and would love a home where I can be active. If you want a dog who isn’t afraid to speak his mind come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society.
Sarge
Hello there, I’m Sarge a sensitive two year old husky mix. I can be a little nervous and skittish at first because of my strong stranger danger. Once I warm up to you, I have a great personality and will be a fiercely loyal companion. I’ve done with with other dogs and would benefit from a confident canine friend who could help me come out of my shell.
I’m already kennel trained but I can become destructive if left outside for to long. Like other huskies, I need both mental and physical exercise. If you want a dog who will be your most loyal companion, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Red Desert Humane Society at 307-362-1636 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions