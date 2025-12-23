Adorable Adoptables: Theodore, Kali, Clucky-Chan

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Theodore

Hi there! My name is Theodore, and I am a very handsome, neutered, and vaccinated happy boy. I can be scared at first, so I would like a calm and patient home to help me adjust. Once I know you, then my funny playful side really shows. I can be a bit goofy and the people here at the shelter say I need to learn something called “manners.”

I am not sure how I feel about cats but, I do like people. I do not want to share a home with another dog. If you think I could be a good fit and you want to help me figure out what “manners” are, then visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

Meet Kali

Howdy friend! My name is Kali and I’m a very loving girl that can be nervous at times. In my previous home, I had parents that were able to manage my anxiety. I was surrendered after becoming too possessive over toys.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I’m spayed and fully vaccinated. I would do best in a home that knows how to handle a dog with anxiety. If you have room in your heart for a special girl, come visit me in the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever family.

Meet Clucky-Chan

Cock-a-doodle-doo! I’m called Clucky-Chan and I’m a five-month-old Brahma rooster. I was surrendered to the shelter because my owners didn’t know I was a rooster before I grew up.

If you need a rooster to protect your flock. come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. You won’t have to worry with me around!

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.