Adorable Adoptables: Timmy, Nezuko, Lewis

Timmy

Hello there, I’m Timmy, and as you can tell by my picture, I only have one eye. I was born without an eye, but I had an infection in the socket and had to have surgery to fix it. It is all better now, and I’m almost fully healed. I came from a house with 20 other cats, so I’m looking for a house where I can get a lot of attention.

I’m neutered, fully vaccinated, and ready for a fresh start. Come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.