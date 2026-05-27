Adorable Adoptables: Timmy, Nezuko, Lewis

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Timmy
Hello there, I’m Timmy, and as you can tell by my picture, I only have one eye. I was born without an eye, but I had an infection in the socket and had to have surgery to fix it. It is all better now, and I’m almost fully healed. I came from a house with 20 other cats, so I’m looking for a house where I can get a lot of attention.
I’m neutered, fully vaccinated, and ready for a fresh start. Come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Nezuko
Hi there! I’m Nezuko, a four-year-old girl who came to the shelter through no fault of my own. I’m a loving and affectionate cat who loves spending time with people and soaking up their attention. I came from a home with children and other cats, so I can coexist with them, but I appreciate having my own space at times.
If you’re looking for a cat who will love you no matter what, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Lewis
Hi there, I’m Lewis and I came to the shelter as a stray cat. Not much is known about my past, but one thing is certain: I’ve been nothing but loving since the day I arrived. I’ve quickly become a staff favorite thanks to my affectionate and gentle nature. I enjoy attention and being around people. Despite whatever has happened in my past, I’ve remained incredibly kind-hearted and trusting.
If you’re looking for a good boy who will bombard you with love at every moment, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my perfect forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.