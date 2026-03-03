Adorable Adoptables: Tippy, Doris, Tulip, and Clover

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Tippy

Hi there, my names Tippy and I’m a one year old male. I’m have a very gentle soul and a loving heart. I came from a feral cat colony so I was scared of humans at first, but now I love them. Once the nice people at the shelter showed me there was nothing to be afraid of, I’ve never looked back. I love soft pets, cozy spots, and spending time with my favorite humans.

While I have progressed a lot with humans, I would still do best with a calm, patient family. I’m litter box trained, neutered, and up to date on my shots, so if your looking for a companion who will award you with a lifetime of affection, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

Meet Doris

Hello there, my name is Doris and it’s a pleasure to meet you. I came to the shelter as a stray, but I’m the sweetest little lady you’ll ever meet. You could never tell I was a stray by my personality. I love to get attention from everyone and give my attention to my favorite humans. I also love head scratches and snuggles and I’ll always be ready to curl up beside you and take a nap.

I looking for a loving family that will spoil me the way I deserve to be for the rest of my life. I’m litter box trained, spayed and fully vaccinated, so if your looking for a cat to brighten your life up, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

Meet Tulip and Clover

Hi there we’re mother-daughter duo Clover and Tulip. I’m Clover, the mother, and I’m two years old and the shelters resident secret ninja. I’m a true master of hide and seek. I’m looking for a home where my playful, mysterious spirit can be appreciated. I came to the shelter with some older kittens and would really appreciate some “me time”. The shelter life isn’t for me so I’m dreaming of a calm home where I can relax and show of my impressive stealth skills off.

I’m Tulip and I’m about three months old. I’m a fun loving kitten and already have a big personality. I’m curious, adventurous and always ready to explore my surroundings. Whether I’m chasing toys or climbing to new heights, I’ll bring joy where ever I go. I enjoy the company of cats and don’t mind dogs, so I would to great in a multi-pet home.

If you would like to adopt either of us, come visit the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and meet the dynamic mother-daughter duo.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Shelter at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions