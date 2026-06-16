Adorable Adoptables: Wile, Tabi and Gojo

Wile

Hello there! I’m a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix. I was found on Highway 372 with no chip or collar and no one came to claim me, so I’m ready for a new home. The people at the shelter think I’m about two years old and they know I’m very sweet and friendly. I love to play outside in the water and I absolutely love tennis balls. I keep my kennel clean and even know how to sit!

If you want a fun loving girl who loves playtime, come meet me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.