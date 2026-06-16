Adorable Adoptables: Wile, Tabi and Gojo

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Wile
Hello there! I’m a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix. I was found on Highway 372 with no chip or collar and no one came to claim me, so I’m ready for a new home. The people at the shelter think I’m about two years old and they know I’m very sweet and friendly. I love to play outside in the water and I absolutely love tennis balls. I keep my kennel clean and even know how to sit!
If you want a fun loving girl who loves playtime, come meet me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Tabi
Hello! I’m Tabi, a three-year-old girl that was dumped at a truck stop and left behind. I’ve been here since early May and no one has come to pick me up, so I’m ready for a family that will never leave me behind. I just want to be petted and loved on. The shelter doesn’t know how I do with other cats and dogs, but I’m pretty relaxed in the cat room.
If you are looking for a friendly, loving cat, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home and show me that people can be wonderful too.
Gojo
Hola, I’m Gojo and I’m a two-year-old poodle. I know simple commands in Spanish like sit (siéntate) and shake (dame la pata). I love to play outside and go to the lake. I can be a little protective of my home at times and I do not get along well with cats at all.
I’m neutered and ready for a loving family to adopt me into my new forever home at the Green River Animal Shelter.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.