Adorable Adoptables: Willie and Milo

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Willie

Hi there, my name is Willie! I’m 11 months old and I’m just full of energy. I love other dogs and kids, but I haven’t met any cats yet. I’m fully potty trained now, but I can’t be left alone for to long before I have an accident. I’m a favorite at the shelter because of my easy-going personality and my loving nature. I still have tons of energy and love to play and snuggle afterwards.

I got my first five-way vaccine and was neutered recently. If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Green River and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Milo

Hey there! I’m Milo, a 2.5-year-old Doodle mix full of energy and love! I’m always ready for a run and only return when I’ve burned off all my energy. I get along with some dogs, but I like to meet them first to see how we get along. I’m already neutered and house trained, so I’m all set to be a great companion.

Although I may look a little scruffy and wild, my heart is pure gold, and I’m always ready to share love and affection. I’m looking for a family who can give me the exercise I need and keep me safe and contained. If you think I might be the right fit for your family, come visit me at Green River Animal Shelter and let’s see if we’re a perfect match for my forever home!

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.