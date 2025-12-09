Adorable Adoptables: Willie, Jinx, Moose, Koda

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Willie

Hi there, my name is Willie! I’m 11 months old and I’m just full of energy. I love other dogs and kids, but I haven’t met any cats yet. I’m fully potty trained now, but I can’t be left alone for to long before I have an accident. I’m a favorite at the shelter because of my easy-going personality and my loving nature. I still have tons of energy and love to play and snuggle afterwards.

I got my first five-way vaccine and was neutered recently. If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Green River and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Jinx

Hi there, my name is Jinx and I’m a bit of a wallflower. I was very scared when I first got to the shelter, but after I decompressed a little bit, I started warming up to people. I will let people pet and handle me now. I would probably do best in a home that’s quiet and family that is patient with me while I warm up to them.

I’m up to date on all my vaccines and spayed. If you want a shy and mellow girl, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

Meet Moose

Hi there, my name is Moose and I’m a 1.4 year old Labrador Retriever. I came to the shelter with my house mate Koda, and we were surrendered because our owner could not care for us. We were left alone for days at a time, so that’s pretty much all I know. I need training and exercise because I am still a puppy and very hyper. I do fine around cats and love playing fetch, but not to much else is known about me.

I would love a family that takes me out on walks, plays with me, and can train me to be the best version of myself possible. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find a perfect forever home.

Meet Koda

Hello, my name is Koda and I’m an eight year old Labrador Retriever. I came to the shelter with Moose, and just like him, I deserve a loving home where I can see more than just four walls. I’m very treat motivated and will take them gently from you. The animal shelter is still learning more about me, but they can already tell I’m a sweet boy who just wants a loving family.

I’m neutered and would love a family that takes me on all sorts of adventures. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and learn more about me and my housemate, and help us find a perfect forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.