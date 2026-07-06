Adorable Adoptables: Winnie, Molly, and Wylee

Winnie

Hello there, I’m Winnie, a two-year-old girl. I’m a sweet pup who loves to be around kids. I love to play and follow the little ones around and be their best friend. I do well with other dogs and cats too! However, I don’t do well with poultry. I’m house-trained, crate-trained, spayed and up to date on all my shots.

If you’re looking for a lovable dog who’s great around kids, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and look no further!