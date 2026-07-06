Adorable Adoptables: Winnie, Molly, and Wylee

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Winnie
Hello there, I’m Winnie, a two-year-old girl. I’m a sweet pup who loves to be around kids. I love to play and follow the little ones around and be their best friend. I do well with other dogs and cats too! However, I don’t do well with poultry. I’m house-trained, crate-trained, spayed and up to date on all my shots.
If you’re looking for a lovable dog who’s great around kids, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and look no further!
Molly
Hi there! I’m Molly, a five-year-old German Shepherd/Husky girl. I was an outside dog, but I’m very clean and never make a mess in my kennel. I do great with other dogs at the shelter, but I do not like cats at all. I love to be around people all the time because I have a very kind and gentle soul. I’m very high energy and love to play all the time, but I also love to cuddle once play time is over.
If you are looking for a dog whose loyalty knows no bounds, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and see why I’ve become a staff favorite.
Wylee
Hi there, I’m Wylee, and I’m a two-year-old retriever mix girl. I was found on Highway 372 with no chip or collar and no one claimed me, so I’m ready to find my new forever home! I’m incredibly sweet and friendly. I still have lots of energy to play and swim in water. My absolute favorite thing to do is play fetch with my tennis ball. I love attention and know how to sit on command. I keep my kennel clean and do well with the other dogs at the shelter.
The shelter isn’t sure if I’m spayed or not, but they can offer a coupon to help cover the cost if I’m not. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home where I can play with my tennis ball and swim as much as I want.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.