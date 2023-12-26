Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Eleanor, Lucille & Lady

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

Eleanor

Hi! I’m Eleanor, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m a fun girl with a feisty side! I’m very sweet and love to be petted and cuddled. When I’m playing, I love to grab your hand and give love bites. I haven’t been tested with other cats yet so I’m not sure how I’ll do with them. If you’re looking for a sweet girl with a little bit of spice, look no further! I can’t wait to meet you!

Lucille

Hello! I’m Lucille, an 8-year-old female cat here at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s getting colder every day out there, and lucky for you, I love to snuggle! I would love nothing more than to curl up on your lap every evening. I prefer a quiet home without any kids, dogs, or other cats. I’m a bit picky with who I want in my space, but will love my person deeply. I’ll see you soon!

Lady

Hey there! I’m Lady, a female cat around 5 or 6 years old. I was an only cat in my previous home and I would love to keep it that way. I’m pretty set in my ways, but that’s just because I know what I like! I don’t much like dogs or other cats, but I would enjoy co-existing with you! I love a good snuggle when I want it, but I’m also quite content on my own. I’m an independent gal who likes my space. If you have a nice relaxed home, I would be very happy to come live with you!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.