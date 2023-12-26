Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Eleanor, Lucille & Lady

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Eleanor
Hi! I’m Eleanor, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m a fun girl with a feisty side! I’m very sweet and love to be petted and cuddled. When I’m playing, I love to grab your hand and give love bites. I haven’t been tested with other cats yet so I’m not sure how I’ll do with them. If you’re looking for a sweet girl with a little bit of spice, look no further! I can’t wait to meet you!
Lucille
Hello! I’m Lucille, an 8-year-old female cat here at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s getting colder every day out there, and lucky for you, I love to snuggle! I would love nothing more than to curl up on your lap every evening. I prefer a quiet home without any kids, dogs, or other cats. I’m a bit picky with who I want in my space, but will love my person deeply. I’ll see you soon!
Lady
Hey there! I’m Lady, a female cat around 5 or 6 years old. I was an only cat in my previous home and I would love to keep it that way. I’m pretty set in my ways, but that’s just because I know what I like! I don’t much like dogs or other cats, but I would enjoy co-existing with you! I love a good snuggle when I want it, but I’m also quite content on my own. I’m an independent gal who likes my space. If you have a nice relaxed home, I would be very happy to come live with you!
