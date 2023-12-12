Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Holly, Brando, Cleo & Fern

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Holly

Howdy! I’m Holly, a 1-year-old female dog. I just recently came to the shelter so not a lot is known about me. I like to keep an edge of mystery. What is known about me is that I’m a very sweet girl. I’m friendly and love being around my people. Plus, I’m super cute, as you can see! I’m not spayed yet but I’m updated on all my shots! I’m just a kind girl who can’t wait to meet you!

Brando

Hi, I’m Brando. I’m a 1-year-old male cat who really doesn’t enjoy being here at the shelter. I’m a sweet boy, but I’m just a little sad. Ever since I got here I’ve stayed in the corner of my kennel and pouted. I would love a window to sit in so I can look outside and enjoy all the happenings! I do well with other cats, and I like to receive my pats and snuggles. Then when I’m loved up, I’ll go hang out on my own. I’m really a pretty chill guy. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, and beyond ready to find my forever home! Going home with you would really cheer me up!

Cleo

Hi there! I’m Cleo, a 1-year-old female cat. I’m a snuggly girl who likes to cuddle with my people! No matter who already lives in your household, I’ll fit in great because I’m such a sweetheart. Whether you have other cats, dogs, or kids, I’ll get along just fine! I’m up to date on my shots and litter box trained, and I really appreciate it if my box is nice and tidy. I’m so excited to meet my new family! I can’t wait to give all my love to you!

Fern

Hello! I’m Fern, a 1-year-old female cat. I was found wandering around Reliance and now I’m here looking for my new family! I’m a friendly kitty who does well with other cats and kids. As you can see, I’m a pretty gal who definitely belongs in a loving home! I’m current on my shots and litter box trained, so I’m ready to move right in! I’m just a sweet girl who can’t wait to settle into my new home. And just in time for the holidays!

