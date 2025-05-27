Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry friends come to you from the Rock Springs Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If adoption is an option, head over to Rock Springs Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307)-352-1455. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection

Carter

Carter

Good morning! I’m Carter and I’ve got that orange cat energy you’re looking for! I’m sweet, lovable, and I love getting pats. I’m open to having adventures with my person or we can chill out on your couch together. Come hang out with me and take me home to be your new family member!

Lucy

Lucy

My name is Lucy and I came to the shelter with my good friend Bear after our owner surrendered us. I love to play games and get belly rubs! I even learned how to jump on a trampoline! I know I’m full-grown but nothing beats feeling like a puppy. Please give me my new forever home and I’ll be your new best gal!

Bear

Bear

I was surrendered with Lucy. My name’s Bear. No, I’m not big and mean; I’m actually shy at first. I do love having a good snuggle after a day of fun with my humans and I’m a far better option to hug than a teddy bear. Give me a chance to hang out with you by the fire for the rest of our lives.

These friends would really like to go home with you! Take a trip to Rock Springs Animal Control and set up an appointment. They’re open Tuesdays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you’re still unsure about adoption, fostering is an option.