Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Green River Animal Control and would love to have a home with you!

If you want a new forever friend, head over to Green River Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307) 872-0570. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection! They’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer.

Chase

Hello, I’m Chase. I didn’t expect to be up here again, but I’ve been at Green River Animal Control since January 16, even though my adoption fees are paid for! They love me here and have helped me come a long way! I’m ready for my forever home! I’m well-trained with great recall, and I genuinely love people! I love toys, playing with my people, and I’ll be that running partner who makes you push your limits. My energy is boundless! I’m up to date on shots, so all you need is just a meet and greet with whatever other K-9 friend you have. Just don’t put me near smaller animals, please; I don’t do really well with them. Come meet me! Take me to the dedicated, forever home I know you’ll give me!

Maggie

Greetings and salutations! I’m Maggie. I’m a sweet young lady, but I’m really shy too. It’ll take some time for me to get used to you. A lot of things can scare me at first, and I know it’ll take a lot of patience on my new best friend’s part, but I’m worth it! I’m really good with kids and I hope you can make me into the best puppy I can be!

Saint

It’s so good to see you! I’m Saint and I’m the bestest of boys! You just can’t leave me alone for long because I’ll miss you so much that I’ll escape my crate! Other than that, I’m a well-rounded angel for the family; I even get along with cats! I’ll be your home’s guardian angel, so please come visit me today!

Green River Animal Control is also extending its donation period for animal lovers to donate pet food for another week.