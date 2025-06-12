Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week's four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

This week, our furry friends come to you from Red Desert Humane Society and would really like to have a home with you for the summer!

If adoption is an option, head over to Red Desert Humane Society or give them a call at (307) 362–1636. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Poppy

Poppy

Good day and how do you do? My name is Poppy. I’m a little shy but I think that’s okay. Just like the other two gals, I do like affection and I do well with other cats. I just haven’t been able to shine as brightly lately because I’ve been a tad under the weather. I’m two years old and I have a long, healthy life ahead of me!

Felicia

Felicia

What a perfect day to say hello! I’m Felicia! I love having a good gossip session and we can talk all day long! I’m still young so there’s a lot of experiences that will be new to me. Two years of life isn’t really that long! While I haven’t been around dogs or kids for the beautiful young ladies that are currently taking care of me, I’ve been really good with my feline roommates so far! Let me bask in your affection and follow your every step around your home!

Selene

Selene

My name is Selene and I’m that lovely little tabby cat girl you all adore! I’ve raised some kittens of my own but I’m now ready for a new adventure with a new human partner! I’ll admit that I’m a bit shy but it only takes a moment for me to warm up to people. I do oh so love human affection and I’m ready to bathe in yours. So take me home with you and let’s become best friends.