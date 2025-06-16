Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight some of the pets currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Rock Springs Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If adoption is an option for you, head over to Rock Springs Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307)-352-1455. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Cooper

Cooper

Hello and good day! I’m Cooper and I may be a little up there in years, but I’be proven to be a lifelong friend already. My owner passed recently and it can be sad but I know I’m good for another home. I’m good with other dogs and I’d love to cuddle up with you on a chill day!

Timber

Timber

I’m a vocal friend but you’ll love the way I talk! I’m Timber and you should be just as loud with me. Yelling and screaming is in my blood as a husky and I can fill your quiet home with gossip and a good jog here and there! Come pay me a visit and lets have a conversation about me in your future!

Tucker

Tucker

I just want a home that’ll take my sweetness and run with it. Yeah, I’m a littler older but it fit’s the Tucker name. They found me running around Winton when I got away from my newer owners. I’m a loving older gentleman and I’d love to fill your home with my charm. Come pick me up!