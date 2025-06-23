Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Green River Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If you want a new forever friend, head over to Green River Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307) 872-0570. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jackson

Jackson

I’m Jackson and I was turned in with my chihuahua siblings after going my whole life with a family. Yeah, I’m a bit older but that just means that the training is out of the way. It doesn’t take from the fact I’m still a puppy at heart! I’m really good with kids and I’m even crate trained if you feel the need but I’m chill enough to be left home alone for a while. Let’s get to know each other and let my chipperness rub off on you!

Duke

Duke

Hello! My name is Duke! I’m a little older and I’m just as happy even though I was surrendered. I had three canine siblings in my old home but I can be dog selective while a feline companion isn’t something to be desired. I can be left alone and I’ll do fine but I really want to spread the joy to you and your children if you’ll have me! I’d love to spend some time with you and play around, then maybe you can take me home? Give me a warm bed and some pats?

Doc Holiday

Doc Holiday

Hi! Hello! I promise the drool is harmeless! I’m Doc Holiday and don’t take it personally if it takes a minute to warm up. I’m a sensitive soul and I’m a little scared of men. I’m a good boy and I’m leash trained. As long as you’ll take the weighted leans, I can be the weighted blanket to make you happy! Come play with me and let’s hang out!

These sweethearts would love to go home with you! Take a trip to Green River Animal Control and adopt today. They’re open every day from 2-4 p.m. Take the time and adopt a new family member!