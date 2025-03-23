Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Rock Springs Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If adoption is an option, head over to Rock Springs Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307) 352 – 1455. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Catch Ms. Pig

I’m Pig and I’m really skilled when it comes to escape tactics. I’d be a good running gal though, if you can keep up with me. While I may feel like a track star though, my dreams have been put on pause since coming to the shelter

The Refined Francesca

Greetings ladies and gentleman, my name is Francesca. Sadly I was surrendered with my little ones when we couldn’t be cared for anymore but I’m young and full of love. As long as I’m getting all your attention and your treats, we’ll have no problems with each other.

It’s Your Boy, Gabe

I’m young, they call me a stray, and I’ve got the biggest heart you’ll ever find but my friends just call me Gabe. I’m a great pal to everyone, furry and skin. I’ve got a few manners to learn but hey, who doesn’t when they’re little? I’d love to meet you and get to know you!

Mellow Willow

How are you? I’m Willow and, you know, I’m true to the feline manner. It’ll be a moment for me to warm up and there are terms — my terms — that are to be followed. I do grow on you though, and you on me. I’ll turn into a lover that’ll warm your heart and melt the polar ice caps if you take me home, I promise. Just don’t let the kids get close, okay?

These friends would really like to go home with you! Take a trip to Rock Springs Animal Control and set up an appointment. They’re open Tuesdays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you’re still unsure about adoption, fostering is an option.