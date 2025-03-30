Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Green River Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If you want a new forever friend, head over to Green River Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307) 872-0570. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A Calico by Ms. Toffee

It’s so nice to see you, I’m Toffee. I’m a bit on the older, sassier side but that doesn’t mean I’m not your potential new friend. I’m independent with a slight discomfort towards younger children who don’t know the meaning of space. I know you’ll need me though; I’ve gotten good at reading you humans and I’ll warm up to you enough to love your attention. Help me retire into a nice, quiet place.

Energetic Smokey

Hi! I’m Smokey! I’d love to meet you! Can you come by?! I’m a pit-heeler mix so I’ve got the spunk for our walks and hikes. Just watch those fences, 6-foot blockades mean nothing to my climbing skills! I get along with everyone, even if cats are scary at first. I’m crate trained, I have my leash manners, and I’m ready to spend every waking moment with you.

The Leopard Retriever Bandit

I’m young, smart, and I’ve got potential for the stars. I’m Bandit and people and other canines are my crowd. I hope you have snacks on you, and you don’t leave me alone for too long. If you have to be away, I won’t know what to do with myself! I’ll be your kid’s best friend and yours. Give me a visit?

These sweethearts would love to go home with you! Take a trip to Green River Animal Control and adopt today. They’re open every day from 2-4 p.m. Take the time and adopt a new family member!