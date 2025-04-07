Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

This week, our furry friends come to you from Red Desert Humane Society and would really like to have a home for the Spring!

If adoption is an option, head over to Red Desert Humane Society or give them a call at (307) 362 – 1636. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lola, La-La-La-La Lola!

Hello and good day! I’m your fully grown, happy and friendly Lola! I’ve got the heart of a champion, even with my little hip issue and I love walking. I’ll get you up and moving if you take me home — or you can spoil me rotten with the treat bag. I’m more of a human-type girl but there are a few dogs that I’ll be friends with. You better be good with German Shepards though, I’m not for the weak-hearted. Take me home with you and lets live life anew!

Heart-of-Gold Sonny

I’m Sonny and while I’m a little up in my years, I’ve got the heart of a pup. I’ve had some work done but what old man hasn’t? It doesn’t mean I’ll be any less the warmth in your home and the calming presence in your life. I’ve learned to get along with everybody and I don’t have an issue if you have another furry pal with you in the slightest. I’ll relax with you and give you the cuddling you need if you give me that new chance at life.

Jesse James the Mischievous

Don’t get me wrong, my name is Jesse James but I’m not an all out bad boy. In fact, I could be your jack-of-all trades. I’m still young and learning hasn’t been too much of a problem for me. I’m your side-kick, the love of your child’s life, and I’ll even put up with your cat if you have one. Give me that home of structure and I’ll be your greatest bud!