Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Green River Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If you want a new forever friend, head over to Green River Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307) 872-0570. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

High Energy Kota!

Kota

I get it, I’m a bit of a skittish girl and I’m not that used to people, but I’m a perfect fit for an active family that goes out often. You’re going to have to be nice and patient for me to come around and, pretty please, don’t yell at me. I’ve recently been spayed and I showed promise with other canine friends. Just let me meet yours if you already have one first before you take me home. I know so many tricks and I’m ready to be your forever pal if you’ll let me.

The Loveable Chase

Chase

I was left here but you wouldn’t do that to a good boy, would you? You’re going to be my forever family and I promise that all the training I have under my belt is worth it and my energy is easy to direct! I’m not a puppy anymore and I love people but I’m meant to be the only furry friend in your life. If you want me, and I hope you do, I have some benefits! My adoption fee is covered and my donor is willing to give five free training sessions locally!