Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight some of the pets currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry friends come to you from Rock Springs Animal Control and would really like to have a home with you!

If adoption is an option for you, head over to Rock Springs Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307)-352-1455. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Fluffy Sweet Benson

Hello! My name is Benson and I was placed here as a stray. I’m still young and I love attention. Give me a feather toy and all your pats and I’ll be your main guy! I’m the perfect softness to get (and give) all the cuddles you’ll ever need! Come meet up with me!

Sir Carl Fredricksen

I am Carl Fredricksen and if you’re adventurous, I might just be your man. Don’t let my looks deceive you, I’m only around one-year old so I’m no old grump. I’m a polite young gentleman and I’m searching for my adventurous, human companion to learn and grow with for the rest of my life. I would very much enjoy making your acquaintance.

Spunky Bridget

Ladies and gentlemen, if you can’t keep up with me then I’m going to run laps around you! My name’s Bridget and while I’m not young it doesn’t mean I’m not spry for a seven-year-old. Let’s go get that energy out when you adopt me and I’ll take a couple of those treats as well, assuming you have other dogs. Come with them to meet me and lets see if you can keep up!

The Wall of Muscle, Schmidt

I’m the perfect mix of a medium and a big boy! I’m Schmidt and I’ve been in a human home before. I’ve got the heart of a teddy bear and the need for your affection like a hummingbird needing nectar. You wouldn’t believe how good I am with children and smaller dogs. Just don’t tell the bigger dogs that they make me a little unsure yeah? I’m looking to be part of your home, is that cool with you?

These friends would really like to go home with you! Take a trip to Rock Springs Animal Control and set up an appointment. They’re open Tuesdays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you’re still unsure about adoption, fostering is an option.