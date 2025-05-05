Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

This week, our furry felines come to you from Red Desert Humane Society and would really like to have a home for the spring!

If adoption is an option, head over to Red Desert Humane Society or give them a call at (307)-362-1636. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Ursula

You poor unfortunate soul. You need me, little miss Ursula, in your life. I’m sweet, I’m intelligent, I’m cuddly, but better yet I have a dash of naughtiness to me. My love for you will be full of purrs and cuddles. No adventure will be boring with me as I’ll take the lead, and you’ll see my joyous mischief. Spill the tea with me and let’s make our own tea as well!

Little Miss Ivy

I’m a sweetheart and your forever cuddle bug if you take me home. I’m Ivy, and while I’m a little spicy with other felines, I’ll cling to you like the rash ivy can give you. I would love to sit in your lap of course. You’ll have to give me my dosage of pats and pets.

Greg the Grey

Look, you need to like us bigger boys. It’s me again, Greg, and I don’t mean chunky felines, I mean tall. I’m a decently sized young man and while we may not get along at first, I can say I warm up fairly decently. I do great with other cats but dogs not so much. If you have younger children, I can’t guarantee I’ll be present in the room but if you have older kiddos, I’ll be present.