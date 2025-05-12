Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, our furry feline friends come to you from Green River Animal Control and would really like to come home with you!

If you want a new forever friend, head over to Green River Animal Control to set up an appointment or give them a call at (307) 872-0570. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Barney

Barney

Hello, I’m Barney and I stand up for some snuggling! I’m still technically a kitten but just look at me, aren’t I handsome? I don’t much have an opinion about dogs but I’m good with people and other cats. I was picked up as a stray with my brother and we’re amazing together! It doesn’t mean I gotta stick with him though. Come meet me and give me a loving home!

Fred

Fred

I’m Fred and I’m a bit more reserved than my brother. I love my brother and we have fun but, just like him, I’m good if you just want me. I’ll adjust quickly and I love to play so come over and take me home! I’ll fill your home with all the liveliness you’ll ever need!

These sweethearts would love to go home with you! Take a trip to Green River Animal Control and adopt today. They’re open every day from 2-4 p.m. Take the time and adopt a new family member!