Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week!

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

If adoption is an option, head over to Red Desert Humane Society or give them a call at (307) 362 – 1636. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Calm for Storm

Storm

I’m a hefty girl but I’m working on getting rid of those few pounds so I can stay with you longer! I’m Storm and, while I’m old, I’ve got all the love in the world to give you! I’d love to go on walks and play with you but we can just chill out too, especially with my stuffies. I’m good with everybody, even your feline mastermind. Let’s play fetch and watch some television together!

Your Bud, Buddy

Buddy

I’m a goof, I’m a lover, I’m your boy, I could beg your brother! I’m Buddy and I’m down to be your buddy! If you got some furry friends already, let me do a meet and greet and I’ll see if we get along but otherwise, I’ll have you smiling all day long! We’ll be running around your yard or having fun on an adventure!

Gee, Gaea

Gaea

My friendship is going to take some time to build but gee, uh, I’m Gaea! I’m a bit shy, a bit cautious, but I know I’m sweeter than the lollipop that got snatched from the baby. I just need your love, your time, and your patience with a lick of understanding. While I’ve had puppies before, I can’t have another litter and I much prefer the calm. Let’s get to know each other!

Red Desert Humane Society also has adventurous options for those who can’t adopt but want to spend time with the pups! Red Desert has Dog Walk Days where volunteers can walk the dogs around the grounds and the Adventure Hounds program where you can take the pooches out on an adventure outside of the grounds with you.