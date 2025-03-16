Adorable and Adoptable: Pets of the Week

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, our furry feline friends come to you from Red Desert Humane Society and would really like to have a home for Easter!

If adoption is an option, head over to Red Desert Humane Society or give them a call at (307) 362 – 1636. They have more furry tenants than this week’s selection!

Charm the Ginger

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Oh, you’re here? Hi, I’m Charm. I’m an indépendant young lady with a bit of spice. That doesn’t mean I won’t love you when I need attention. I’m a rare little lady, being a ginger and all, and I’m not against becoming roommates with your resident feline if you have one. I’ll pick when I play with them anyway.

Greg the Gray

How are you? I’m Greg; I’m a relaxed, reserved man but I promise I have a big heart in here and I’ll give you a sweet tooth. I enjoy an owner’s company once I get to know them and I enjoy their affection even more. Take me home so we can sit back and chill!

A Tabby Named Ryan

How’s it going? I’m Ryan and you’re never going to get rid of me. That is, unless you have dogs; then we’ll have a problem. I do enjoy a nice breeze outside and I know how to get out of a house so I’d really like a shop/barn to hang out with you in. I’m a young man around two or three so I’ll be with you for a long time.