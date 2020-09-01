Adorable Bear Cubs Stop Traffic in Wyoming to Wrestle {VIDEO}

Photo by Pipestraveler.com

Originally reported by County 10

It’s tough to be mad at a traffic jam like this! These adorable bear cubs held up traffic in northwestern Wyoming recently to wrestle in the road, with each other and with some traffic cones.

The video below is courtesy of http://pipestraveler.com/!

The video-takers noted, “The wildlife volunteers did a great job of keeping the onlookers at bay. #100yardpledge” The 100 yard pledge is an effort to help bears and humans safe in the wild. For more information click here.

