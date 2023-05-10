Adrian John Frank Poirier (April 3, 1998 – May 6, 2023)

Adrian John Frank Poirier, 25, passed away on May 6, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming from complications of a longterm illness.

He was born on April 3, 1998 in Rock Springs, the son of Christian Douglas Poirier and Shawn Marie Surber.

Adrian attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and graduated from Expedition Academy with the class of 2018.

He loved God, Fords, BMX, traveling, camping, motocross, football, basketball, and baseball. Adrian also enjoyed spending his free time going to concerts, driving around, gardening, making art, working out, listing to music, watching movies, and above all else, spending time with his family and friends.

Adrian had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room. Everyone was a friend to Adrian. He loved everyone and would want you all to be happy and to make sure to never miss an opportunity to tell someone that you love them and live every moment like it’s the last.

Survivors include his mother Shawn Surber; father Chris Poirier; brother Douglas Poirier all of Green River, WY; sisters Brittany Poirier of Ennis, Texas, Allyria Tucker of Green River, WY; Annette and Dean Shipley of Seven Points, TX; Tracy Bradshaw of Green River, WY; Jeremy Perkins of Ennis, TX; Randy Maynard of Green River, WY; and nephews Gavin and Graydin Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Frances and Frank Surber, John Poirier; and many cherished friends.

A viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Expedition Island in Green River, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.