Adulting 101: Quick and Easy Legal Planning for Busy People

Learn how to get your legal game plan in place!
Adulting 101: Quick and Easy Legal Planning for Busy People

Are you a parent nearing retirement wondering what type of legal planning you need?

Bethany Gilson, attorney with Legacy Law, invites you to attend a FREE Live webinar: Adulting 101: Quick and Easy Legal Planning for Busy People.

DATE: September 1, 2020
TIME: 6 pm MDT

Register Now

Have a plan to take care of your loved ones.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Every parent needs a legal plan in place to keep their family out of court and conflict- procrastination is the biggest risk for your family.

-Bethany Gilson, Attorney at Law

In just 30 minutes, we’ll cover:

  • Why you need an estate plan even if you’re not rich.
  • How we can help you leave your assets to your loved ones as a legacy rather than a liability.
  • How to have peace knowing what will happen to your home if something happens to you
  • How to leave your investments to your loved ones rather than having your life savings being spent on legal fees
  • Have your last wishes respected without family rivalry… sound good? 

SPACE IS LIMITED, REGISTER TODAY!

Bethany Gilson is the 2020 recipient of the Sweetwater County Best Lawyer Award because our firm has served parents in this community with the level of service that has kept us rated with 5 stars on google. We are ready to serve you so you can spend your time focused on creating memories to cherish

Bethany Gilson
Attorney at Law, Legacy Law LLC

Phone l Email l Website l Address

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Pick Up Where They Left Off

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Pick Up Where They Left Off

Pinedale’s Wind River Brew Fest Returns September 12th

Pinedale’s Wind River Brew Fest Returns September 12th