Advice on Buying a Sewing Machine from Easy Fashion Fabrics

Some of you may be thinking of getting a new sewing machine. What follows is just my opinion. However, I learned sewing from a woman who was a former sewing instructor at Parsons, so I do have some credibility.

1) Sewing machines at big box stores are not manufactured to the same level of quality as sewing machines available through an authorized dealer. The machines sold by a dealer almost always have a metal interior frame supporting the stitching head. The machines sold in big box stores are usually entirely plastic. The metal frame keeps the machine’s harp, the cantilever part of the machine, from wracking out of shape when you sew over heavy fabric seams. Such a thing happens when you hem the cuffs of blue jeans. Shown above is a metal frame Bernina.

2) The sewing machine dealership usually offers free classes on how to use your machine. The big box store does not do this. If there are problems with your new machine, then the sewing dealer will fix them for free. When I first started sewing, I used a cheap sewing machine I bought from a retail store. Within days the tension was not working. It had bad stitching no matter what the tension setting was. At this point, because I was a novice, I decided to go to the Janome dealership, in my town. I told the service tech what the problem was. I left the machine with him and went to my car to get the soft cover for the machine, thinking it would have to remain over night. When I got back to the store, he had it fixed!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

3) Dealerships carry the accessory sewing feet that you need. The big box store does not. Having the correct feet allows you to make your projects faster and with an improvement in quality. Below are various feet and what they do.

Easy Fashion Fabrics carries Eversewn sewing machines. These machines are designed by Bernina engineers. Easy Fashion Fabrics has a demonstrator model that you can try out.