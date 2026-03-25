After Opening Splits, Local Teams Eye Consistency Against Star Valley

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After an opening week that saw all four local soccer teams pick up at least one win, Green River and Rock Springs now turn their attention to Star Valley in a pair of early-season matchups that could help establish momentum moving forward.

Rock Springs will host Star Valley on Thursday, with the girls scheduled for 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. Green River will then host Star Valley on Saturday, with the boys playing at 11 a.m. and the girls at 1 p.m.

Fans unable to attend will still have an opportunity to watch, as TRN Media will livestream all four matches. The Rock Springs games will be available on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page, while Green River’s contests will stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

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The upcoming matches follow a competitive opening week across the county. Green River’s boys team enters the week as the only undefeated squad at 2-0, while the Lady Wolves and both Rock Springs teams each sit at 1-1 after splitting their first two matches.

Star Valley enters with a 1-1 record on the boys’ side and 0-2 on the girls’ side, setting up an opportunity for both Green River and Rock Springs to continue building early in the season against a 4A West opponent.

Green River’s boys will look to carry over their high-powered offense, highlighted by freshman Tommy Vasco’s seven-goal opening weekend. The Wolves have shown the ability to score in bunches, posting 12 goals through their first two matches.

The Lady Wolves, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after a split opening week, showing strong offensive potential in their win over Evanston before falling to Riverton.

Rock Springs will look to build off its Saturday sweep of Evanston, where both teams responded after opening losses on the road. The Lady Tigers rallied for a late win, while the boys used a strong second half to pull away.