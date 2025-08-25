After Three Straight 3-7 Seasons, Tigers Look to Reset in Zero Week at Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Tigers will begin their second season under head coach Kasey Koepplin on Friday with a Zero Week road trip to face the Cheyenne Central Indians. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The matchup is a rematch of last year’s Zero Week opener, when Rock Springs held off Central 23-16 at home to give Koepplin his first career win with the Tigers. This time, the Tigers will make the trip east as both programs look to rebound from challenging 2023 campaigns.

Rock Springs went 3-7 last season, marking the program’s third straight three-win year. The Tigers averaged 17.8 points per game while allowing 28.5, though their run-heavy approach produced the fourth-best ground attack in 4A at 197 rushing yards per game. Passing was limited, with the Tigers attempting just 10 throws per game for an average of 47 yards — the second-lowest mark in the classification.

That formula produced Rock Springs’ best defensive showing since its 2021 run to the state championship game, when the Tigers went 10-2 before falling to Sheridan.

The Tigers will need to replace a number of key seniors, including standout running back Sam Thornhill, who ranked among the state’s top rushers, quarterback Logan Condie, two-way star Sam Eddy, and kicker Michael Rubich. Still, Koepplin’s team returns several proven playmakers. Jernee Padilla, Ben Fowler and Boston James combined for more than 140 yards of offense per game last season and will be central to the Tigers’ attack.

Cheyenne Central also looks to take a step forward after finishing 2-7 in 2023. The Indians played in several tight games, including last year’s loss at Rock Springs, but struggled to find consistency. Central averaged 17.1 points per game while giving up 21.6. Offensively, the Indians leaned on the passing game, finishing third in 4A with 151 passing yards per contest. Their rushing attack, however, averaged just 94 yards per game — third lowest in the classification.

Last year’s meeting saw Rock Springs lean on its defense and big plays from James and Thornhill to secure the win. James recorded both a receiving and rushing touchdown, while the Tigers forced two interceptions to hold off a late Central rally.

Both teams enter Friday looking to set the tone early. For Rock Springs, it’s another chance to measure growth in year two of the Koepplin era. For Central, it’s a chance to flip the script at home after narrowly missing out a year ago.