Agnes Jane Wylie (August 14, 1948 – December 31, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Agnes Jane Wylie, 70, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 47 years and is a former resident of Bingham Canyon, Utah.

Ms. Wylie was born on August 14, 1948 in Murray, Utah, the daughter of Emil K. Kallen and Jeanette Groves.

She attended schools in Utah and was a 1966 graduate of the Bingham High School. Ms. Wylie also attended Cosmetology School in Salt Lake City, Utah before she obtained a Real Estate License from the Wyoming Real Estate Commission as well as a Broker License from the State of Wyoming.

For the last 30 years Jane has owned and brokered Real Estate Pros in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Wylie was the most generous, happy go lucky person one could ever know. She enjoyed gambling, golfing, shopping, traveling, having lunch with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, donating her time to many local organizations, and was a very loving, dedicated grandmother and a member of the Wyoming Association of Realtors, and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include her mother; Jeanette “Nan” Walters of Copperton, Utah, one daughter; Jamie Wylie-Tanner and husband Claine of St. George, Utah, one brother; Douglas Walters and wife Kim of Mesquite, Nevada, two grandsons; Austin James Wylie, Steven Matthew Wylie, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; Emil K. Kallen and step-father; R.W. Walters.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at Santa Fe Southwest Grill one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully request that donations in Jane’s memory be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sweetwater County, 1471 Dewar Drive #147, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

