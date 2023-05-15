Agreement Would Allow Veterinarian to Provide Services at RS Animal Control

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs is looking at entering into a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Veterinary Center (WVC) to provide services at the Animal Control Shelter.

According to the MOU, “WVC agrees to provide vaccinations to specified animals within the city Animal Control Shelter on a needed basis. Medical care or concerns may be brought forth during the visit, but if additional care is needed, an appointment with the veterinarian should be scheduled.”

The MOU goes on to state “The City agrees to pay for antibiotics, surgical waste, medically necessary doctor-approved procedures and medications, including those for small wounds, respiratory infections, and vaccinations, to include rabies and one dose of DA2PPV or RCP, if not already administered.”

The City will not pay for any additional vaccinations, services, or medications not included in the MOU.

See the document below, to review the entire MOU.

Other Business

Two public hearings are scheduled to take place during the meeting. The first will be on an application for a restaurant liquor license by Phuong V. Nguyen, doing business as Hot Pot, located at 1571 Dewar Drive #103 in Rock Springs. Action will be taken on the liquor license later in the meeting. The second will be on the proposed revision of Chapter 13 of the City’s Ordinances, including sign regulations, mini-warehouse regulations, and adjustment of accessory building and garage door language. The ordinance is scheduled to be read for the first time.

Under new business, the Council will review a request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to apply for a Bulletproof Vest grant. The grant would provide partial funding for the replacement of expiring vests and new armor for newly hired personnel.

The Council will also review a service agreement between the City of Rock Springs Police Department and Motorola Solutions to maintain and support the department’s WatchGuard cameras.

For the complete packet, click here. The Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.