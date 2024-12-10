Aimee Nicole Robb (May 5, 2009 – December 6, 2024)

Aimee Nicole Robb was born May 5, 2009 to parents Jaron and Jennifer Robb. She passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2024 at the age of 15 in Farson, Wyoming.

Aimee was courageous, incredibly smart, and above all, kind to everyone. From a young age, Aimee loved learning and was always the top of her class. She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty or get involved with anything she could. Aimee attended Lincoln Middle School before being enrolled at Farson-Eden Middle/High School. She was also a student at the Oklahoma Horseshoeing School. She would often joke how she was going to complete trade school before graduating high school.

Aimee made friends everywhere she went with her endless curiosity and open-heartedness. She was inclusive to students of all ages, and could be found talking to someone new at every turn. Aimee’s drive to learn opened the door to being involved with the Farson-Eden Choir Council, where she sang and played flute. Outside of school she loved crafting or building with the people around her. Her biggest hobby would be crocheting blankets or other gifts for her friends and family. On top of crocheting, Aimee was beginning to dive deeper into stained glass.

Above all else, Aimee loved being outdoors. Fishing, camping, and hunting were all adventures that Aimee could not wait to participate in each year. If she was not riding her four wheeler, she loved woodworking. Her favorite time of year was the beginning of August when huckleberries were ripe for picking. She was a true huckleberry picking machine, usually out-picking everyone that participated!

It was Aimee’s childhood dream to have a horse. When Aimee turned twelve her dreams came true with her best friend, Skip. Her love for Skip grew into all of her current passions. Aimee attended the internationally renowned Oklahoma Horseshoeing School, where she completed the first part of her education in the top of her class. She used her education to help friends in the Farson-Eden valley as soon as she returned from Oklahoma, and her commitment to the community began to blossom.

Aimee was a friend to all walks of life, from horses and chickens, to dogs and donkeys. Her appreciation for living beings was never in short supply. She would never hesitate to help out anyone in need, friend or not, and could be found spending her spare time learning the tricks of the trade at the Griffin Ranch. Aimee wanted to pursue a degree in Agricultural Business and use her education to help manage a ranch.

Survivors include her parents Jaron and Jennifer Robb of Farson, Wyoming; sisters Alicia Corazza of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ashlie Gold of Stillwater, Oklahoma; grandparents Scott and Aleta Robb of Green River, Wyoming, Ron and Jeree Foote of Lander, Wyoming, Debra Bittle of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and great-grandmother Cheryl Rowe of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Gale Konop and Uncle Jeremiah Konop.

A family viewing will be held Friday, December 13, 2024 at Fox Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2024 at the Eden Valley Community Center, 4039 US-191, Farson, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.