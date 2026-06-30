Air National Guard to Fly Over Rock Springs, Pinedale July 4

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs residents will be able to see a military flyover Saturday as part of the national commemoration of the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary.

Residents will see a C-130 Hercules fly over the city near Pilot Butte Avenue at about 10:25 a.m. July 4 as part of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s “Flying the Brand Across Wyoming” mission. The mission involves two C-130s flying across the state and over more than a dozen communities.

Rock Springs and Pinedale are part of the Jackson Route, which sees one of the C-130s fly over Laramie, Saratoga, Rock Springs, Pinedale, Jackson, Dubois, Thermopolis, Casper, and Alcova before concluding the route in Cheyenne.

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Residents in Pinedale won’t have to wait long after the 10:25 a.m. Rock Springs flyover to see the C-130, as it is scheduled to fly over American Legion Park at 10:50 a.m. The times listed by the Wyoming Air National Guard are approximations and could be impacted by weather or other operational requirements.

“We are proud to mark this milestone by flying over communities across Wyoming on Independence Day,” Col. Brian Diehl, commander, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard said. “It is a great opportunity for our wing to connect with the people we serve and celebrate 250 years of American independence together.”