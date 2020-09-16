Air Quality Alert Issued for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is one of many counties in Wyoming that has been issued an Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke.

According to a special weather statement from the U.S. National Weather Service, the alert started at 10:32 am Wednesday, September 16, and will continue through Thursday, September 17 at 10 am. However, the smoke is anticipated to stick around through Friday.

The message was put together with a collaboration from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Sweetwater County along with Fremont, Sublette, Lincoln, Teton, Big Horn, Hot Springs, Johnson, Washakie, Park, and Natrona counties have received this alert.

As for impacts, “thick smoke from wildfires in other states has been observed across much of Western and Central Wyoming. The smoky conditions are expected to last at least through Friday.”

The WDH is recommending that elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke contains a variety of pollutants, including matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects.

Even though these individuals are most susceptible to health impacts, the WDH is also advising that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air-quality conditions.