Airport Agrees to Settlement Following PETA Ad Dispute, Will Pay PETA $35,000 for Legal Fees

ROCK SPRINGS –– PETA is celebrating a settlement agreement with the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in what the organization is calling a win for free speech.

The airport will allow an anti-leather ad from PETA to appear inside the airport on the same terms offered to other advertisers, as well as treat PETA advertising the same as other advertising in the future. The airport also agreed to pay PETA $35,000 in legal fees as part of the settlement.

PETA initially filed a lawsuit against the airport after an advertisement was declined by the airport, which is run by a board appointed by both the Sweetwater County commissioners and Rock Springs City Council. PETA researched public records from the airport and discovered it did not have advertising guidelines in June 2022 when PETA initially wanted to have the ad displayed. PETA alleged the airport “quickly scrambled” to create guidelines to justify its rejection. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court of Wyoming and alleged the policy was unconstitutionally vague and viewpoint discriminatory, violating the First Amendment.

“Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport unconstitutionally tried to block PETA from asking consumers to choose vegan luggage that leaves cows in peace,” PETA Foundation Director of Litigation Asher Smith said. “PETA is celebrating this victory for the First Amendment and for cows who don’t want to be tormented and killed for their skins.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of PETA with the assistance of Megan L. Hayes, an attorney based in Laramie.

Devon Brubaker, manager of the airport, said the airport will release a statement about the settlement Thursday afternoon.

Along with the lawsuit, PETA was active in Sweetwater County last year. A truck seeking to promote vegan food and criticize the treatment of chickens stopped in Rock Springs last summer, parking in front of the Sunset Drive McDonald’s restaurant.