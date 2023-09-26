Airport Director Elected as President of Northwest Chapter of AAAE

ROCK SPRINGS — Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker was recently elected to lead the Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) for the coming year.

“It is an honor to continue to serve our community as airport director and to now serve the members of the northwest chapter of the AAEE,” Brubaker told SweetwaterNOW. “It is humbling to have the trust of the membership to lead the organization for the next year.”

According to a press release, the chapter is comprised of airport executives from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Yukon, and the Northwest Territory.

“The chapter includes members who manage or are involved in the operation of airports of all sizes and types, remote and metropolitan, commercial aviation and general aviation,” the release states.

Brubaker will continue to serve as the airport director at the local airport as he takes on his new set of tasks as the president of the chapter. He has been a member of the chapter since July 2015, shortly after he moved to Sweetwater County.

The press release states that the mission of the Northwest Chapter of AAAE is to “engage and inspire” its members by “delivering innovative services and by collaborating with stakeholders to advance the aviation industry.” As president of the chapter, Brubaker said his general duties include oversight of all matters of chapter business during his one-year term, execution of initiatives that align with the chapter’s strategic plan, and communicating regularly with the chapter’s executive secretary to stay informed on matters requiring president input or involvement and to make decisions as necessary and appropriate.

Furthermore, Brubaker will be expected to serve as the ex-officio member of the chapter’s corporate committee, and provide general oversight of the chapter’s committees including appointment of committee leadership. Brubaker said that the chapter president is also automatically appointed to the AAAE’s policy review council for an approximate two-year term.

“I am most looking forward to serving the chapter members and delivering on our newly adopted strategic plan for the chapter. As part of that, I am excited to roll-out several new initiatives that will improve value for our members while continuing the chapter’s long history of developing community and industry leaders,” Brubaker told SweetwaterNOW.

Brubaker with Chris Pomeroy, the outgoing president of the Northwest Chapter of the AAAE. Courtesy photo

Brubaker is no stranger to serving in various roles in air service, as he currently serves as the vice chair for the Wyoming Airports Coalition.

“Brubaker has established good working relationships with both state and national elected officials of Wyoming, as well as ensuring that the local community stays informed of developments at the airport and aviation in general. Brubaker has established a high profile for the airport and increased awareness of the importance of air service and general aviation to the local economy,” the release states.

Outside of air service, Brubaker is also involved in the community through serving as the president of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center Board, the treasurer for the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board, and the chairman of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Board.