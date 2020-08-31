Airport Director to Update City on Commercial Terminal Modernization Project

ROCK SPRINGS — Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director Devon Brubaker will update the Rock Springs City Council on the commercial terminal modernization project at its regular meeting tomorrow night.

Brubaker plans to share where the project is at, how much money the airport will try to obtain, and when the project will be completed. Council will meet at 7 pm in City Hall.

According to a presentation in the Council’s packet, the airport is moving forward with the project. The original commercial terminal was constructed in 1942, while the existing terminal was constructed from 1978-1980. The airport saw a 56.7 percent increase in boardings from 2016 to 2019.

The airport has been planning for the project since the summer of 2019. Since then, its has been seeking grants and any other sources of funding to help pay for the project.

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration announced its intent to award $4,906,667 in Fiscal Year 2020 Supplemental Airport Improvement Program funding at 100 percent federal share.

The FAA also notified the airport in May its intent to seek $6,713,124 in Fiscal Year 2021 discretionary funding and encouraged the airport to move forward with the design and bidding to meet an April 2021 grant issuance deadline.

The airport is looking into additional funding and will apply for a Wyoming Business Council Grant and Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics grant.

The Proposed Terminal Update

Develop the terminal to be capable of accommodating the future needs of the region

Increase hold room capacity to accommodate peak hour forecast of 136 passengers through 2037. (Current capacity is 47 passengers)

Increase TSA Checkpoint space to accommodate next generation screening equipment

Moved checked bag screening “behind the wall” and introduce automated screening technology

Introduce traditional baggage claim equipment and improve operational efficiencies

Introduce Passenger Boarding Bridge equipment to improve customer experience

If things go according to plan, the airport will have the project completed by October 2022.

Other Business

The Council will also consider a resolution accepting and approving a grant agreement between the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration and the City of Rock Springs for the Airport Improvement Program to construct a snow removal equipment building.

The Council will review a letter from the Wyoming Secretary of State designating Rock Springs as a Medal of Honor City. Under House Joint Resolution 10, cities and communities in Wyoming where Medal of Honor recipients were connected with the cities or communities will receive the Wyoming Medal of Honor city designation.