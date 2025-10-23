Airport Earns State and National Recognition

Shannon Lucero, the operations and business manager at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, stands with SWRA Director Devon Brubaker after receiving the Aviation Achievement Award. Photo courtesy of the SWRA.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport recently received state and national recognition for its commitment to aviation.

The airport’s commercial terminal renovation was recognized as the airport project of the year during the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s conference in Jackson. Susan Lucero, the airport’s operations and business manager, received the Aviation Achievement Award as well.

The recently-completed, $43 million Commercial Terminal Modernization Project doubled the original commercial terminal’s footprint and added the airport’s first passenger boarding bridge, expanded security screening and baggage handling area, and modernized amenities. The costs were covered by a funding model that covered more than 97% of the costs with federal and state dollars. The airport’s new terminal is also the feature article in the October 2025 issue of Airport Improvement Magazine.

“This project represents a new era for air travel in southwest Wyoming,” Airport Director Devon Brubaker said. “It’s more than an airport—it’s a symbol of progress, resilience, and regional pride.”

Lucero was hired in 2011 and is the acting director of the airport in Brubaker’s absence. She was nominated for her leadership, guidance, and “behind-the-scenes impact,” contributing to the airport’s success and growth.

“These awards reflect the incredible dedication of our entire team,” Brubaker said. “From Shannon’s leadership and commitment to excellence, to the community and partners who believed in our vision, this recognition belongs to everyone who helped make the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport what it is today.”