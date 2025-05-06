Airport Grant Funding Set for Commissioners’ Approval Tuesday

GREEN RIVER — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport appears several times on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners agenda for its Tuesday meeting.

The consent agenda includes two grant offers, one from the Airport Improvement Program and the other coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the Airport Terminal Program. The commissioners will also consider approval of an appreciation letter to Wyoming’s congressional delegation for its assistance in releasing grant funding to the airport.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is also on the agenda to discuss approval of $500,000 in funds the county previously budgeted for improvements at the hospital.

Following the meeting, the commissioners will host a budget workshop with Accounting Specialist Rebecca Romero.

The meeting takes place at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.