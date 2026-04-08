Airport Initiates Express Pay, New Parking Program

ROCK SPRINGS — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is giving its customers different options when it comes to parking.

The airport is offering Express Pay, which allows people to park and go into the airport. Cameras capture license plate numbers of vehicles parking at the airport. Passengers register their vehicles and payment information using a QR code posted throughout the parking lot and inside the terminal. Once activated, the plate number is recognized at the gate for quicker entry and exit, with payment for parking being handled on the customer’s cellphone. People can pay as they go or create an account for frequent use.

The airport is offering membership parking through a new program – RKS QuickPark. The member program has three tiers, individual, family, and enterprise. The program is designed for frequent travelers or for industries frequently utilizing the airport and parking multiple company vehicles on site. The parking memberships are paid through an annual fee and don’t require further parking fees.

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“Express Pay and QuickPark make it easier to fly local by reducing friction from the moment customers enter the lot,” Devon Brubaker, the SWRA Director said. “With ticketless, license-plate recognition and quick mobile registration, travelers can park faster and exit smoothly, saving time on both ends of the trip.”

The airport started charging $6 per day for parking in November after the completion of its commercial terminal renovation project.